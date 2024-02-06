PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

PNM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 556,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 137.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $211,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

