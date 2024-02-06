PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PNM Resources by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

