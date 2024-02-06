PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $49.47.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

