Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$286.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIF. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

