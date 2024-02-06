PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.23

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $9.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00158016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.