Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 347,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

