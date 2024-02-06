Prime Meridian Holding (PMHG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25 on February 29th

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Prime Meridian Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:PMHG opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

