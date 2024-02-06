Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

