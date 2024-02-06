ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 50,220 shares.The stock last traded at $58.27 and had previously closed at $58.07.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

