Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

