Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $897.82. 716,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,417. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $901.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

