Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,468 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PVBC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.55. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

