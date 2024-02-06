ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 13,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,346. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

