ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,584. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

