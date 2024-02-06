ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 1,274,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

