ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. 2,995,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,045,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

