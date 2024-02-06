ProVise Management Group LLC Has $19.82 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $230.86. 211,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,196. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

