ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $192.32. 2,224,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

