ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 887,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

