ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 623,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

