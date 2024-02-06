ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

