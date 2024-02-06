ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,276,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657,212. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
