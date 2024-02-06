ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,162. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

