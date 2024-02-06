ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 869.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,907. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

