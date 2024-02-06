ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 15,697 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 374,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 155,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,411. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

