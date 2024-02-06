ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,922. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

