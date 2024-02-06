Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.