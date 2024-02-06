Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,120,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,881 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $42.19.

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,658,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

