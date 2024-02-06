Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.81. 113,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,183. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

