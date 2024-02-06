Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

