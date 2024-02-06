Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 24,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 41,488 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Insider Activity

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

