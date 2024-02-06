Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down to $68.37

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.37, but opened at $62.55. Rambus shares last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1,170,341 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Down 17.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,106 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

