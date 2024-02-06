Raymond James Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

TSE DBM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,091. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.42. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.46.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,151.00. Corporate insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

