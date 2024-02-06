Raymond James Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $175.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.93.

EL stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

