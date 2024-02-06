Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.35 million, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

