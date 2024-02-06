Regional Management (RM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RM opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a current ratio of 53.72. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

