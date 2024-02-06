Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.80

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Renishaw Trading Up 16.7 %
Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,008.10 ($50.25) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,296 ($53.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,147.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,471.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,463.29.
About Renishaw
