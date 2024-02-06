Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $174.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

