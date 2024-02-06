Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.26. 200,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,648. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $122.51 and a 12 month high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.