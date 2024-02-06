Reviewing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $247.24 million 1.49 $11.23 million $0.65 17.08 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shore Bancshares pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 5.82% 6.87% 0.65% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

