Reviewing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $454.15 million 3.76 $61.52 million $1.15 9.14 C3is $3.29 million 0.29 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.3% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHT and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 32.14% 17.89% 12.61% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DHT and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 0 0 2.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

DHT beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

