Reviewing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 39.97% 21.84% 1.64% Live Oak Bancshares 9.24% 8.85% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.07 $30.85 million $3.74 6.60 Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 1.99 $73.90 million $1.64 21.79

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

