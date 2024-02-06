RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

