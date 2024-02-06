Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.92.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.