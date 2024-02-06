Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$63.06 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.50. The stock has a market cap of C$26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

