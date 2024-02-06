Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.50 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.