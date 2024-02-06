Rosenblatt Securities Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $472.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.54. 1,720,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $292.91 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 35.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $3,383,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

