Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $565.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.26. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

