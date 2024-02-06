Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
