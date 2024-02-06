Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

RAY.A traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.95. The company had a trading volume of 89,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The company has a market cap of C$352.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.08.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

