Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

